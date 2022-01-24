Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

2 children killed in Sulphur Springs fire

Two children were killed in a fire Thursday morning in Hopkins County.
Two children were killed in a fire Thursday morning in Hopkins County.(AP images)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 9:57 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KXII) - Two children were killed in a fire Thursday morning in Hopkins County.

Sulphur Springs Fire Chief David James said on January 20, 2022 they arrived to a home on South Moore St. at 3:52 a.m., and found it fully ingulfed in flames.

James said they later learned two small children were inside the home and were unable to escape.

He did not say the cause of the fire or if anyone else in the home was injured.

Their investigation is ongoing and no more information is available at this time.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ft. Worth Police are investigating the death of Maggie Leane Fleming, 23.
Body found off I-35 identified, death ruled homicide
47-year-old Cpl. Charles Galloway was fatally shot early Sunday morning.
Driver fatally shoots Houston-area deputy before fleeing
According to police, it happened in the Pierces Grocery store parking lot at First St. and...
One man dead after Boswell shooting Saturday
Dozens filled the Leonard square this afternoon to honk their horns, rev their engines, and...
Dozens visit first Leonard Cruise-In of 2022
On Friday night, the 1972 State Champion Pottsboro Cardinals were honored between the varsity...
1972 Pottsboro state champs honored 50 years later

Latest News

According to police, it happened in the Pierces Grocery store parking lot at First St. and...
One man dead after Boswell shooting Saturday
Dozens filled the Leonard square this afternoon to honk their horns, rev their engines, and...
Dozens visit first Leonard Cruise-In of 2022
FILE - The Congregation Beth Israel synagogue is shown, Jan. 16, 2022, in Colleyville, Texas....
Texas psychiatrist speaks on Colleyville hostage situation
Dozens visit first Leonard Cruise-In of 2022