2 children killed in Sulphur Springs fire

SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KXII) - Two children were killed in a fire Thursday morning in Hopkins County.

Sulphur Springs Fire Chief David James said on January 20, 2022 they arrived to a home on South Moore St. at 3:52 a.m., and found it fully ingulfed in flames.

James said they later learned two small children were inside the home and were unable to escape.

He did not say the cause of the fire or if anyone else in the home was injured.

Their investigation is ongoing and no more information is available at this time.

