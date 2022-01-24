Colder For Tue-Wed...Low-End Chances of Snow Wed. Night and Thu. Night
There’s two windows for snow, this week, but accumulations with either one are unlikely.
A cold front is passing through overnight, and your wind gust forecast shows winds picking up into the 15 to 25 mph range late tonight and through the day Tuesday. Highs on Tuesday will be considerably cooler than they were Monday, topping out in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
Meanwhile, our water vapor imagery shows a system now over the Pacific NW that will pass Wednesday night, it may generate a few pockets of light snow but it will be very dry to expect much more than that. A slightly stronger upper level system offers a better chance of light snow Thursday night or Friday morning, but once again accumulations are unlikely due to marginal temperatures and fairly dry air in place.
It looks we’ll be “2 for 2″ for nice weekends, with sunny 60s both Saturday and Sunday, seasonably cold (30s) at night.
Here’s the seven day:
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, breezy, cooler
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy
Wed. night: 20% flurries or light snow, no accumulations
Thursday: Partly cloudy
Thursday night: 40% light snow, no accumulation
Friday: Decreasing clouds
Saturday: Sunny and mild
Sunday: Sunny and mild
Monday: 20% Rain
Steve LaNore
Chief Meteorologist
News 12 / KXII-TV
