Colder For Tue-Wed...Low-End Chances of Snow Wed. Night and Thu. Night

A cold front is passing through overnight, and your wind gust forecast shows winds picking up into the 15 to 25 mph range late tonight and through the day Tuesday. Highs on Tuesday will be considerably cooler than they were Monday, topping out in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Meanwhile, our water vapor imagery shows a system now over the Pacific NW that will pass Wednesday night, it may generate a few pockets of light snow but it will be very dry to expect much more than that. A slightly stronger upper level system offers a better chance of light snow Thursday night or Friday morning, but once again accumulations are unlikely due to marginal temperatures and fairly dry air in place.

It looks we’ll be “2 for 2″ for nice weekends, with sunny 60s both Saturday and Sunday, seasonably cold (30s) at night.

Here’s the seven day:

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, breezy, cooler

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy

Wed. night: 20% flurries or light snow, no accumulations

Thursday: Partly cloudy

Thursday night: 40% light snow, no accumulation

Friday: Decreasing clouds

Saturday: Sunny and mild

Sunday: Sunny and mild

Monday: 20% Rain

