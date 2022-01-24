Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Colder For Tue-Wed...Low-End Chances of Snow Wed. Night and Thu. Night

There’s two windows for snow, this week, but accumulations with either one are unlikely.
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A cold front is passing through overnight, and your wind gust forecast shows winds picking up into the 15 to 25 mph range late tonight and through the day Tuesday. Highs on Tuesday will be considerably cooler than they were Monday, topping out in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Meanwhile, our water vapor imagery shows a system now over the Pacific NW that will pass Wednesday night, it may generate a few pockets of light snow but it will be very dry to expect much more than that. A slightly stronger upper level system offers a better chance of light snow Thursday night or Friday morning, but once again accumulations are unlikely due to marginal temperatures and fairly dry air in place.

It looks we’ll be “2 for 2″ for nice weekends, with sunny 60s both Saturday and Sunday, seasonably cold (30s) at night.

Here’s the seven day:

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, breezy, cooler

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy

Wed. night: 20% flurries or light snow, no accumulations

Thursday: Partly cloudy

Thursday night: 40% light snow, no accumulation

Friday: Decreasing clouds

Saturday: Sunny and mild

Sunday:  Sunny and mild

Monday: 20% Rain

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to police, it happened in the Pierces Grocery store parking lot at First St. and...
Arrest made in fatal Boswell shooting
Ft. Worth Police are investigating the death of Maggie Leane Fleming, 23.
Body found off I-35 identified, death ruled homicide
Dozens filled the Leonard square this afternoon to honk their horns, rev their engines, and...
Dozens visit first Leonard Cruise-In of 2022
47-year-old Cpl. Charles Galloway was fatally shot early Sunday morning.
Driver fatally shoots Houston-area deputy before fleeing
On Friday night, the 1972 State Champion Pottsboro Cardinals were honored between the varsity...
1972 Pottsboro state champs honored 50 years later

Latest News

Heal the Heartland
Heal the Heartland: Here’s how you can help tornado victims
This screen grab is from video that Carthage, Texas, resident Juliah Bandy says her Ring...
North Texans report fireball, loud noise from sky
A Gunter home was damaged when it was struck by lightning Tuesday afternoon.
Lightning strikes Gunter home
Baseball sized hail in Telephone, TX from Monday night's storms.
Monday storms pelt Texoma with hail