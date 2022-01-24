Texoma Local
Denison man accused of beating woman, nearly hitting her with car

By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Denison man is accused of beating a woman after nearly hitting her with his car, and then running from police.

The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office said that it all started when 51-year-old Daniel Frazier assaulted and chocked a woman at a home on Sycamore St.

They said neighbors called police when they saw Frazier driving recklessly, and chasing the woman down the street.

They said Frazier almost hit her with his car, and then got out and hit her with his hands.

Deputies were able to locate and speak with the victim who corroborated what neighbors told them.

When deputies tried to pull Frazier over they said he would not stop.

Frazier was arrested and charged with assault family violence impeding breath, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and evading arrest with a vehicle, after failing to stop for deputies when they tried to pull him over.

He is currently being held in the Grayson County Jail on $30 thousand bond.

