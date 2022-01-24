Texoma Local
Dozens visit first Leonard Cruise-In of 2022

Dozens filled the Leonard square this afternoon to honk their horns, rev their engines, and show off their coolest automobiles.
Dozens filled the Leonard square this afternoon to honk their horns, rev their engines, and show off their coolest automobiles.(Lauren Rangel)
By Lauren Rangel
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 7:29 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LEONARD, Texas (KXII) - Dozens filled the Leonard square this afternoon to honk their horns, rev their engines, and show off their coolest automobiles.

“They’re cool, they’re loud, they’re pretty cool, and it’s just fun to ride them,” said Ethan Thomas, who visited the Leonard Cruise-In.

At only 11 years old, he knows his stuff when it comes to cars.

“You got Barracudas, Mustangs, Chevrolets, Grand Nationals, Camaros, and some other trucks,” said Thomas.

Sunday was a chance for him and other automotive enthusiasts of all ages to see cars from all over Texas at the Leonard Cruise-In.

“Car people hanging out with car people, something that was done on this square for years,” said Dennis Meese, who hosted the Leonard Cruise-In. “People just come to hang on the weekends, but Sundays are pretty dead in town, so I figured I wanted to get something going.”

Mike Grier pulled into the event with his bright orange 2018 Camaro SS Hot Wheels 50th Anniversary production.

It’s the same color as his first car, and this one rolled off the assembly line on his birthday.

“I’m a kid at heart,” said Grier. “All kids love Hot Wheels. So, I like to bring it out and get the kids expressions and stuff like that.”

But Grier said the Cruise-In was about more than just the hot rods.

“A car is an expression of its owner,” said Grier.

“A car can tell a story without saying a word. It’s kind of of a common denominator among people, especially cool cars.”

It’s really about the people.

