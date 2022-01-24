Texoma Local
Jason Hicks appointed to Oklahoma Commission on Children and Youth

Governor Kevin Stitt appointed District Attorney Jason Hicks to serve as the Commissioner...
Governor Kevin Stitt appointed District Attorney Jason Hicks to serve as the Commissioner representing the Oklahoma District Council for the Oklahoma Commission on Children and Youth.(State of Oklahoma)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KXII) - Governor Kevin Stitt appointed District Attorney Jason Hicks to serve as the Commissioner representing the Oklahoma District Council for the Oklahoma Commission on Children and Youth.

Hicks is taking the spot left by District Attorney Angela Marsee.

Hicks was elected as district attorney in 2010, and serves Oklahoma’s sixth prosecutorial district, which covers Stephens, Jefferson, Grady, and Caddo counties.

