Jason Hicks appointed to Oklahoma Commission on Children and Youth

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KXII) - Governor Kevin Stitt appointed District Attorney Jason Hicks to serve as the Commissioner representing the Oklahoma District Council for the Oklahoma Commission on Children and Youth.

Hicks is taking the spot left by District Attorney Angela Marsee.

Hicks was elected as district attorney in 2010, and serves Oklahoma’s sixth prosecutorial district, which covers Stephens, Jefferson, Grady, and Caddo counties.

