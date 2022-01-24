Man pleads guilty for role in 2019 murder in Choctaw Nation

MUSKOGEE, Okla. (KXII) - A Pittsburg county man pleaded guilty to helping get rid of a body after a murder in 2019.

42-year-old Matthew Vermillion faces up to 15 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to accessory after the fact.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Steven P. Shreder accepted the plea Thursday during a hearing at the U.S. Federal Courthouse in Muskogee.

Vermillion was originally indicted in April 2021 along with Jimmy Nace, 48, on a federal charge of murder in Indian Country for the July 2019 death of 49-year-old Haileyville resident Bob Dalpoas.

Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris said the body of Dalpoas was found July 4, 2019 “partially burned and badly beaten” inside the Bache Red Oak Cemetery east of McAlester.

Both men were charged in federal court, because of Dalpoas’ Native American status and the crime bring committed within the boundaries of the Choctaw Nation.

A third person, Tyler Morgan, 22, is serving a 126-month confinement in a military prison, since Morgan was an active-duty soldier at the time of the crime, and fell under the jurisdiction of the U.S. Army and the Uniform Code of Military Justice.

