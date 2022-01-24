One man dead after Boswell shooting Saturday

BOSWELL, Okla. (KXII) - A Boswell man was shot early Saturday morning.

According to police, it happened in the Pierces Grocery store parking lot at First St. and Highway 70.

The suspect, a Boswell man, fled the scene. The victim was flown to a Texas hospital where he died from his injuries.

The Choctaw Tribal Police caught and arrested the suspect Saturday morning at the casino in Grant, OK. He is now in the Choctaw County Jail.

The FBI has not released any names yet. They are leading the investigation since the victim is Native American.

