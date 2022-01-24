Rainmaker Misfires, Cooler Air Returns

An upper level low that offered some hope for Monday rain is going to disappoint as the system will track too far to our south. Monday should be a very nice day to be outside with sunny skies and highs in the 60s, much like it was on Sunday. We will also have moderate breezes at 15 mph or less from the southwest.

The jet stream is beginning to dip southward and this will allow colder air to return to Texoma starting Tuesday, with the coldest weather of the week expected Wednesday. Conditions continue dry into the weekend with daytime highs warming back to around 60 by Saturday.

Here’s the seven day:

Monday: Mostly sunny

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, breezy and cooler

Wednesday: Increasing clouds, chilly

Thursday: Partly cloudy

Friday: Mostly sunny

Saturday: Sunny

Sunday: Mostly sunny

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.