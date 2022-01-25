Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

2 injured in explosion and fire at an Oklahoma tank battery

Two workers were injured in an explosion and fire at a central Oklahoma oil tank battery.
Two workers were injured in an explosion and fire at a central Oklahoma oil tank battery.(WGEM)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKARCHE, Okla. (AP) - Two workers were injured in an explosion and fire at a central Oklahoma oil tank battery.

A spokeswoman for Oklahoma City-based Devon Energy said the incident happened shortly before 2 p.m. Monday at its oil well pad in Okarche, Oklahoma, about 35 miles northwest of Oklahoma City.

Devon spokeswoman Lisa Adams said a contractor employed the two injured workers.

She said they were cleaning equipment not in use for production when the fire started.

The two were taken to local hospitals, but Adams didn’t have their conditions.

Crews quickly extinguished the fire and had the site secure within 90 minutes.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to police, it happened in the Pierces Grocery store parking lot at First St. and...
Suspect arrested in fatal Boswell shooting
The IRS is warning parents not to throw away Letter 6419 when it arrives in the mail.
IRS warns parents not to toss important tax document
Calogero Duenes, 24, was shot and killed outside of a Chuck E. Cheese in Humble, Texas, as he...
Man charged with father’s murder outside Chuck E. Cheese
A man arrested for multiple rapes in Carter County
Man arrested for multiple rapes in Carter County
A Marietta man is accused of starving his horses.
Marietta man accused of starving horses

Latest News

The Grayson County Sheriff’s office asked permission Tuesday from the county commissioners to...
Grayson Co. Sheriff’s Office applying for more than $54,000 in grants & raising pay
Kevin Roberson was fatally shot in the side of the head early Saturday morning by Charles...
Boswell shooting victim’s family talks about their loss
A federal appeals court in Denver has rejected a request from two Oklahoma death row inmates to...
Appeals court paves the way for 2 more Oklahoma executions
Effective immediately the Durant Veterans of Foreign Wars service officers will only be...
Durant VFW announce schedule changes