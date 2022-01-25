Texoma Local
AC’s McCoy, Jones named SCAC Players of the Week

By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 7:07 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -Austin College Women’s Basketball standout Natalie McCoy is the conference player of the week. She led Austin College to two wins, averaging over 16 points per game with 5 rebounds, 4 assists, and 3 steals per game. She shot 52 percent from the field and 75 percent on 3′s.

On the men’s side, Jason Jones was named conference player of the week for the Roos. The sophomore forward also led his team a perfect 2-0 mark. Jones scored a career high 23 points against Centenary, shot 69 percent from the field, averaged 12.5 rebounds, 4 steals, and 2 blocks.

