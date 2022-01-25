Texoma Local
Appeals court paves the way for 2 more Oklahoma executions

A federal appeals court in Denver has rejected a request from two Oklahoma death row inmates to...
A federal appeals court in Denver has rejected a request from two Oklahoma death row inmates to temporarily halt their upcoming lethal injections.(Oklahoma Dept. of Corrections)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (AP) - A federal appeals court in Denver has rejected a request from two Oklahoma death row inmates to temporarily halt their upcoming lethal injections.

A three-judge panel of the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals denied the inmates’ motion in a ruling on Monday.

The decision paves the way for the state to carry out the executions of 46-year-old Donald Grant on Thursday and 35-year-old Gilbert Postelle on Feb. 17.

The two have argued that the state’s current three-drug lethal injection protocol that uses midazolam as the first drug will expose them to a constitutionally unacceptable risk of severe pain.

