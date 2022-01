DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Commander Don Pappin said effective immediately the Durant Veterans of Foreign Wars service officers will only be available on Mondays from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Pappin said they will assist veterans with claims and other VA issues.

And adds that service officers will still meet with veterans for emergencies, as needed.

