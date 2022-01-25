East Central University receives SCBA gear from Ada fire

ADA, Okla. (KXII) - The Ada Fire Department donated 12 self-contained breathing apparatuses, SCBA, and 24 bottles of air to ECU’s Environmental Health Science program.

The Environmental Health Science professor, Dr. Guy Sewell, and Ada City Councilman, explained the SCBA units will help students learn the proper use of personal protective equipment and obtain their 40-hour Hazardous Waste Operations and Emergency Response, HAZWOPER, certificate.

Sewell explained that as part of their training, the class will get into a hazmat suit while wearing a mask, the breathing apparatus, and the bottle.

The students then go through a circuit while performing tasks, like picking up dice or stepping over obstacles, tasks similar to experiences in the field.

Typically, the 40-hour version of the HAZWOPER certificate costs over $500, Sewell said.

The training is offered to ECU undergrads as part of their courses at no additional cost.

