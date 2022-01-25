Grayson Baseball enters season ranked No. 12

DENISON, Texas (KXII) -The Grayson baseball team will enter the season ranked No. 12 in the nation according to NJCAA Baseball. The Vikings have some high expectations coming off another strong season. They’ll start things off at home against San Jacinto College-North on January 29.

”I think our sophomore leadership is really where it’s supposed to be this year,” said Grayson head coach Dusty Hart. “Our better players on the team, they’re like our hardest workers. I just think it’s come full circle from the fall.”

”We had a kind of rocky year last year but we’re ready to get after it this year,” pitcher Gunner Morris said. “I think we got a good group of guys to go out and try to get a national championship.”

”Offensive is going to be really explosive. We got a lot of guys bang it, that can leave the yard,” said Dax Dathe, pitcher. “We also have basically every type of pitcher you could need. We’re going to be really good.”

