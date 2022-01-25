Grayson Softball ranked No. 2 in preseason poll

DENISON, Texas (KXII) -The Grayson Softball team made it all the way to the national finals last year. As a result, they’re ranked No. 2 in the nation heading into the season. This is a program that took another tremendous step. Grayson will start up in the Galveston tournament on February 3.

”Well I don’t think we approach it any different. We try to win every game no matter who it is or where we’re at,” said Grayson head coach Mike McBrayer. “So, we’ll take it one game at a time and go give it our best shot.”

”Last year’s group was something special, I think everybody knows that,” said Grayson infielder Sage Harlow. “But I think this year we have so many different components. We have slappers, speed, we have hitting. It’s an all around group and I’m really excited.”

”We’re going to approach it like last year,” said JT Smith, infielder. “Nothing matters. We’re going to go out and win every game that we can and we’re going to try as hard as we possibly can to win every game.”

