Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Infant killed in Atlanta; mom says car caught in crossfire

Police say a 6-month-old child was shot to death in Atlanta.
Police say a 6-month-old child was shot to death in Atlanta.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Police say a 6-month-old child was shot to death in Atlanta.

The shooting happened near a convenience store Monday afternoon in the northwest section of the city.

The child’s mother told news outlets that she was driving near the store when she came upon a gunfight between people in two cars.

She said a bullet traveled into the back of her car and hit the baby. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the child was pronounced dead at Grady Memorial Hospital.

It’s unclear if anyone has been arrested.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to police, it happened in the Pierces Grocery store parking lot at First St. and...
Arrest made in fatal Boswell shooting
Ft. Worth Police are investigating the death of Maggie Leane Fleming, 23.
Body found off I-35 identified, death ruled homicide
Dozens filled the Leonard square this afternoon to honk their horns, rev their engines, and...
Dozens visit first Leonard Cruise-In of 2022
47-year-old Cpl. Charles Galloway was fatally shot early Sunday morning.
Driver fatally shoots Houston-area deputy before fleeing
On Friday night, the 1972 State Champion Pottsboro Cardinals were honored between the varsity...
1972 Pottsboro state champs honored 50 years later

Latest News

In this Aug. 28, 2020, file photo, a sign that reads "Social Distance Maintain 6 ft" is posted...
Illinois offering paid COVID leave for vaccinated teachers, staff
President Joe Biden responds to reporters' questions during a meeting on efforts to lower...
Biden answers inflation question by calling Fox News reporter vulgarity
A Marietta man is accused of starving his horses.
Marietta man accused of starving horses
A Ringling man is accused of pointing his rifle at another man.
Ringling man arrested for pointing rifle at man