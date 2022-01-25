Library Park coming soon to Durant

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Staff at the Donald W. Reynolds Library in Durant are driving the planning process for the new Library Park.

The city of Durant said the Library Park will have a large gazebo for an outdoor gathering place and classroom, and benches around a walking track in the park as well as picnic tables near the Plaza entrance.

They said the park will be home to a unique children’s play area with activity structures, such as a nature-themed climbing boulders, for kids to interact with.

And a dog park will be located at the west end of the Library Park that will be separate and provide a safe place for owners to let their dogs run.

The city said the space will enable library staff to extend learning space to the outdoors while providing a safe space for the community.

The Library Park will be open during library hours and will be secured after hours.

An exact time frame to break ground has not yet been established as plans are still in the early phases, but preliminary dirt work could begin as early as late 2022, said the city of Durant.

