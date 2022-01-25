Man arrested for multiple rapes in Carter County
Published: Jan. 24, 2022
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - A man has been arrested for multiple rapes in Carter County.
26-year-old Tykwan McGee is accused of raping an adult woman and a child under the age of ten in Ardmore.
According to a federal document filed online, this was not a random attack.
Since McGee is a member of the Chickasaw Nation, the crime is being investigated by the FBI.
