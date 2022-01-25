Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Man arrested for multiple rapes in Carter County

A man arrested for multiple rapes in Carter County
A man arrested for multiple rapes in Carter County(none)
By Caroline Cluiss
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 6:05 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - A man has been arrested for multiple rapes in Carter County.

26-year-old Tykwan McGee is accused of raping an adult woman and a child under the age of ten in Ardmore.

According to a federal document filed online, this was not a random attack.

Since McGee is a member of the Chickasaw Nation, the crime is being investigated by the FBI.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to police, it happened in the Pierces Grocery store parking lot at First St. and...
Arrest made in fatal Boswell shooting
Ft. Worth Police are investigating the death of Maggie Leane Fleming, 23.
Body found off I-35 identified, death ruled homicide
Dozens filled the Leonard square this afternoon to honk their horns, rev their engines, and...
Dozens visit first Leonard Cruise-In of 2022
47-year-old Cpl. Charles Galloway was fatally shot early Sunday morning.
Driver fatally shoots Houston-area deputy before fleeing
On Friday night, the 1972 State Champion Pottsboro Cardinals were honored between the varsity...
1972 Pottsboro state champs honored 50 years later

Latest News

A Marietta man is accused of starving his horses.
Marietta man accused of starving horses
A Ringling man is accused of pointing his rifle at another man.
Ringling man arrested for pointing rifle at man
The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office said that it all started when 51-year-old Daniel Frazier...
Denison man accused of beating woman, nearly hitting her with car
According to police, it happened in the Pierces Grocery store parking lot at First St. and...
Arrest made in fatal Boswell shooting