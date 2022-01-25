Marietta man accused of starving horses

MARIETTA, Okla. (KXII) - A Marietta man is accused of starving his horses.

According to court documents, a Love County deputy was approached by a man who claimed he had been feeding two horses in a nearby pasture who always looked emaciated and never had water.

The deputy investigated and saw one horse with all of his ribcage and hip bones showing, and another horse dead elsewhere in the pasture.

48-year-old Michael Treadwell is facing a felony cruelty to animals charge for the starving animals. .

A local animal wrangler took the living horse to nurse it back to heath.

