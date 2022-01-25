Marshall County man arrested for shooting woman’s ducks
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 6:18 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Marshall County man was taken to jail for allegedly shooting at a woman’s ducks.
According to court documents, Michael Ray Morris used a bb gun to shoot at ducks that belonged to a woman in Eagle Ridge.
The ducks were “cruelly injured” by the shots, the documents state.
Morris is facing a felony animal cruelty charge.
If he’s convicted, he could get up to five years in prison, and a $5,000 fine.
