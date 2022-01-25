Texoma Local
Marshall County man arrested for shooting woman’s ducks

A Marshall County man was arrested for shooting woman’s ducks.
A Marshall County man was arrested for shooting woman’s ducks.(Marshall County Sheriff)
By Caroline Cluiss
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 6:18 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Marshall County man was taken to jail for allegedly shooting at a woman’s ducks.

According to court documents, Michael Ray Morris used a bb gun to shoot at ducks that belonged to a woman in Eagle Ridge.

The ducks were “cruelly injured” by the shots, the documents state.

Morris is facing a felony animal cruelty charge.

If he’s convicted, he could get up to five years in prison, and a $5,000 fine.

