Marshall County man arrested for shooting woman’s ducks

MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Marshall County man was taken to jail for allegedly shooting at a woman’s ducks.

According to court documents, Michael Ray Morris used a bb gun to shoot at ducks that belonged to a woman in Eagle Ridge.

The ducks were “cruelly injured” by the shots, the documents state.

Morris is facing a felony animal cruelty charge.

If he’s convicted, he could get up to five years in prison, and a $5,000 fine.

