Paris man arrested for hitting woman with 2x4

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A Paris man was arrested after police said he allegedly hit a woman with a two by four.

Paris Police arrested 54-year-old Jeffery Wayne Haley, of Paris, on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022 at a house on Pine Bluff St.

Officers said Haley had hit a 36-year-old woman with a 2x4 piece of wood.

Haley was transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

His bond is set to $15 thousand.

