RINGLING, Okla. (KXII) - A Ringling man is accused of pointing his rifle at another man.

Court documents accused 58-year-old Jay Dale Herrington of willfully pointing his Sport King carbine .22 at a man on New Year’s Day.

Herrington is facing a felony charge for pointing the rifle. If he’s convicted he faces up to ten years in prison.

