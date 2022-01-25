Snow/Rain Wednesday Evening, Nothing Expected to Stick

It will be a windy and chilly night with lows in the low to mid 20s and northeasterly winds around 20 mph.

A fast-moving upper low over the desert southwest will track along the Red River Wednesday evening and generate some light rain or light snow as it does. So, expect clouds to increase on Wednesday with scattered light snow or light rain developing later in the day. Accumulations are unlikely for 90% of the area as temperatures remain above freezing. Our northern counties like Coal, Murray and Pontotoc could get a light dusting on the grass, but travel problems are unlikely anywhere in Texoma at the hands of this weather.

One the upper low departs, the steering winds pattern favors a mild weather regime for the coming weekend and into next week - with chilly overnight lows but mild daytime highs.

A chance of rain, which we desperately need, creep into the forecast early next week.

Here’s the seven day:

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy

Wed. night: 30% flurries, light snow, or cold rain with no accumulations

Thursday: Partly cloudy

Friday: Sunny and windy

Saturday: Sunny and mild

Sunday: Sunny and mild

Monday: 20% Rain, windy

Tuesday: 30% rain, very windy

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.