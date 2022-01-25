Texoma Local
Some mail-in ballots rejected because of new Texas law

A new Texas law will change how applying for a mail-in ballot will work during the upcoming March primaries.
A new Texas law will change how applying for a mail-in ballot will work during the upcoming March primaries.
By Lauren Rangel
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 6:50 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A new Texas law will change how applying for a mail-in ballot will work during the upcoming March primaries.

So far, it’s already making counties reject applications.

The law is Senate Bill 1, and it did not get signed without controversy.

Democrats left for DC to prevent this bill from passing, while Republicans argued it would prevent voter fraud.

It was signed by the governor back in September of 2021, and it’s creating tighter rules on who gets to vote by mail and who doesn’t

“There’s a lot that’s changed,” said Tammy Biggar, the Fannin County Clerk.

The application to vote by mail will look different this year because of Senate Bill 1.

“It’s a mixed blessing,” said Biggar. “I understand that they’re trying to prevent voter fraud.”

So far, the Grayson County Election Administration said it’s had to reject at least 100 applications for a ballot to vote by mail.

In 2020, it said more than 2,000 people voted by mail.

Grayson County said one of the biggest reasons for rejecting a mail-in ballot application is thanks to the box in section 1.

Voters can either put a driver’s license or state ID number or, the last four digits of a social security number.

But if the information the county already has on hand doesn’t match up, they’ll have to send it back for a re-try.

For example, suppose a voter submitted their driver’s license number for registration in a past election but only lists their social security on this new form.

In that case, the county will have to reject it.

“From my perspective, it just seems like it’s made it a lot harder for our elderly to be able to get those applications,” said Biggar.

Biggar said one way to make sure the applications are accepted is to fill out both the driver’s license and social security spot.

And don’t forget to select a primary to vote in.

“In Fannin County, our local decisions will be made in that primary, and then whoever prevails will go on the ballot in November unopposed unless the other party has a candidate,” said Biggar.

Applications are due February 18, but the sooner it is turned in, the better.

The Grayson County Election Administration has a printable application on its website.

You’ll have to call and request one in Fannin County.

The new law requires each individual to ask for an application.

A person can’t ask for one on another’s behalf.

And there are requirements about who can vote by mail too.

A person must be 65 or older, have a disability, expect to be absent from the county, or planning to give birth around the election date or be in jail to get approved.

