Texoma Fire Department takes extra safety measures with new portable speed bump

WHITESBORO, Texas (KXII) - A local fire department is taking extra measures to keep crews safe while on the job. The new equipment? A portable speed bump. When first responders are on the scene of a crash or at a fire, they’re already putting their lives in danger. So Whitesboro wanted to curb the risk of a distracted driver adding to that threat.

“Firefighter safety is one of our big pushes here in the department now whether it be a structure fire or a car accident,” said Whitesboro Fire Chief Steve Pinkston.

Pinkston started volunteering with the fire department in 1985. He’s seen just about every fire and emergency scenario, but says what he worries about most:

“We’ve noticed lately the more traffic we’re having on 82 and 377 that we’re having drivers really occupied with what they’re doing, not watching emergency scenes,” said Pinkston.

One of his firefighters read about a northern U.S. fire department that implemented portable speed bumps. Pinkston said they bought one on a trial basis.

“We’re curious to see how they’re gonna work. I think they’re gonna work well for this department and if they do we’re gonna purchase more,” said Pinkston.

The speed bump weighs roughly 30 pounds, spreads 9 feet long, the width of one lane, has reflectors on both sides so it’s visible at night and only cost them a couple hundred dollars.

“We have to go home at the end of the day, as firefighters and volunteer firefighters. These guys have to go home every day to their families. And the cost of this is minimal to what an injury to a firefighter, on the job injury,” said Pinkston.

He hopes the speed bump will catch drivers’ attention in time for them to slow down when his crews are out on a scene.

“I’m asking as the Fire Chief of Whitesboro Fire Department, if you come to an emergency scene or roll up on an emergency scene, slow down, look and see what the traffic is doing, which way the traffic is moving to what lane they’re moving to, and just pay attention to the firefighters,” said Pinkston.

If all works out well, Pinkston said he wants to reach out to other area departments about this small step toward preserving the lives of first responders.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.