Boswell shooting victim’s family talks about their loss

BOSWELL, Okla. (KXII) - Kevin Roberson was fatally shot in the side of the head early Saturday morning by Charles Gilliland following a night at the bar in the Pierce’s Grocery Store.

“Gilliland was in the bar messing with everybody and had started an argument with another guy who (my) dad was in the bar with,” said Makenna Roberson, Kevin Roberson’s daugther. He came at my dad and everybody that we’ve talked to that was in the bar said dad kept telling him ‘I’m not arguing with you.’”

The commotion went on for a bit until Gilliland was kicked out of the bar. But he waited in the parking lot for Roberson and his friend, Tryon Freeman, to leave the bar.

They left and got in Gilliland’s pickup and before they could pull out Gilliland pulled in front of Roberson’s truck and blocked their path.

He stepped out of his vehicle and fired two shots, shooting Roberson point blank in the head and killed him.

“All of my dad’s weight went down on the gas and they went flying,” Roberson said.

Freeman grabbed the wheel as Roberson slumped forward with his foot on the gas pedal and swerved them away from hitting the gas pumps, and from the passenger seat drove them across the street into some trees.

“He waited for dad to get in the vehicle and dad’s wasn’t even looking at him, he was looking forward when he was shot,” Roberson said.

Gilliland had fire two shots at the car. Roberson said the shooting happened because her dad and Freeman “wouldn’t go out of their way to talk with him” even though he didn’t personally know Gilliland.

“Dad would go out of his way to break up a fight, and to keep the peace and the drama at a minimum,” Roberson said. “Gilliland had said something to dad and dad kept saying to him ‘I’m not arguing with you, go on, I’m not arguing with you.’”

Roberson said with the loss of her dad they feel like they’re “in a dream and haven’t even processed what happened.”

“I have two younger sisters that have lost their dad and I lost my dad and we don’t know how we’re going to go on,” Roberson said.

Roberson, was flown to a Texas hospital where he died from his injuries.

About 50 minutes after the shooting, just before 2 am Gilliland pulled into the parking lot of the Choctaw Casino in Grant and changed his clothes before entering the casino.

He was arrested while playing a slot machine but did not have the gun he allegedly used to kill Roberson on him when he was taken in to custody.

Later that day law enforcement found a .32 caliber semi automatic pistol on the side of Rock House Road. That’s nine miles from where Gilliland shot and killed Roberson but it’s unknown if that’s the murder weapon at this time.

Gilliland is now in the Choctaw County Jail.

The FBI is leading the investigation since the Roberson is Native Choctaw.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.