Catalytic converter thefts increase around Texoma

Residents are urged to stay vigilant says Sergeant Brett Mullen of the Sherman Police Department, after catalytic converter thefts have increased around the city.
By Rebecca Baez
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 10:57 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Residents urged to stay vigilant as catalytic converter thefts increase around the city.

According to Sergeant Brett Mullen of the Sherman Police Department, catalytic converter thefts have risen over the past 10 years and it’s all because of the metals inside of them.

Lately, thieves have been targeting personal vehicles in parking lots, hotels and big establishments around town.

“We are seeing more and more being stolen just off of personal vehicles like parking lots and things like that but mostly it’s vehicles that are parked in dark out of way places,” said Mullen.

In order to purchase catalytic converters, scrapyards require the title and vin number from the vehicle the converter came from. When the seller does not present this information it raises a red flag, however, scrapyards are not obligated to report it.

“They’re able to sell on the black market and make a lot of money so that’s why they’re valuable to these thieves,” said Mullen.

While there’s no way to completely prevent this from happening, there are some ways to make more difficult for these thieves.

Securing your vehicle by parking in a garage, in a well lit area or somewhere that has heavy foot traffic can definitely help.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

