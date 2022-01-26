Little Debbie to launch snack cake-inspired ice cream flavors

(Gray News) - Move over chocolate chip cookie dough – we’re making room for Nutty Bar ice cream!

Little Debbie and Hudsonville Ice Cream are teaming up to put a cold and creamy twist on the classic snack-time treats.

Seven new snack cake-inspired ice cream flavors will debut at Walmart stores on Feb. 1.

They include:

Oatmeal Creme Pies

Cosmic Brownies

Zebra Cakes

Honey Buns

Strawberry Shortcake Rolls

Swiss Rolls

Nutty Bars

The new flavors come on the heels of the recently introduced Christmas Tree Cakes ice cream that became a hit for the holiday season.

