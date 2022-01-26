Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Man, teen charged with murder in death of Chicago girl, 8

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago authorities say a teenage boy and man have been charged with murder in last weekend’s death of an 8-year-old girl, who was shot in the head by a gunman targeting someone else on the city’s Southwest Side.

Police said Melissa Ortega of Chicago was walking on the street with her mother Saturday afternoon when someone fired shots at a 29-year-old alleged gang member who was leaving a nearby store.

Police believe he was the intended target.

The girl was pronounced dead Saturday at a hospital.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to police, it happened in the Pierces Grocery store parking lot at First St. and...
Suspect arrested in fatal Boswell shooting
A man arrested for multiple rapes in Carter County
Man arrested for multiple rapes in Carter County
Alejandro Trevino, 18, his brother, 17-year-old Christian Trevino, and 18-year-old Juan Eduardo...
3 charged in death of man accused of inappropriately touching child
Kevin Roberson was fatally shot in the side of the head early Saturday morning following a...
Boswell shooting victim’s family talks about their loss
When first responders are on the scene of a crash or at a fire, they’re already putting their...
Texoma Fire Department takes extra safety measures with new portable speed bump

Latest News

Shark bites are on the rise after dropping for years, according to the Florida Museum of...
Report: Shark bites on the rise again
FILE - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks to lawmakers during a House Committee on...
Fed signals plan to start raising rates as soon as March to combat high inflation
Secretary of State Blinken warns Russia the U.S. will respond to "a single additional Russian...
US offers no concessions in response to Russia on Ukraine
The Justice Department says a Texas man has been charged with selling a gun to the man who held...
Feds charge Texas man with selling gun used to take hostages
FILE - Gov. Ned Lamont, left, talks with Jeanne Peters, 95, during a visit to The Reservoir...
Vaccine mandate to kick in for first wave of health workers