Silo baseball receives championship rings

SILO, Okla. (KXII) - The Silo baseball team received their championship rings for winning the fall baseball championship.

Billy Jack Bowen and his Rebels baseball team were honored on senior night at the Silo basketball games. They were able to show off their bling in front of the home crowd.

”To win last year when they were sophomores and then come back and win this fall with them is really a neat thing and they just love it,” Bowen said. “They worked so hard and so it’s really neat to be a part of such a special group.”

”It feels just as good as the others,” Kyler Proctor said. “It’s the state championship, that dog pile is always the best feeling. Just hard work, all the dedication we put in to win that one ring.”

”Yes it feels just as special if not more,” Delton Roberts said. “Winning at Bricktown is something different that not a lot of people get to do so it’s real special when get to do it and then get the hardware for it.”

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.