SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Steve Fex has been named the new head coach and athletic director at Tom Bean.

Fex makes the move from McKinney Boyd High School, where he was co-defensive coordinator for the past three years. He has also been an assistant at Colleyville Heritage, Coppell, and Southlake Carroll. He replaces Aaron Whitmire.

