Vandal smashes road signs, gate in Carter County

By Caroline Cluiss
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CARTER COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Residents in Gene Autry and Springer are working together to find the person who knocked down at least 12 road signs, and smashed one family’s gate.

Neighbors said it felt like whoever committed the crime knocked down every sign on the street.

“Pretty much from the railroad tracks in Gene Autry all the way through Springer,” Ryan Canterella said.

According to Carter County Commissioners, about 12-14 county signs and poles were smashed late last week. Even more were smashed nearby on SH-53.

“I went down and looked at it and it just looked like somebody had rammed it, maybe tried to push it open,” Cantarella said. “The gate actually held up pretty well, but it bent the mechanical arms that are attached to it.”

As far as he knows, Canterella’s family is the only one that had a gate destroyed.

Another neighbor had a trash can smashed.

“It seems like at least for maybe 20 minutes, somebody had decided to just destroy as much stuff as they could,” Cantarella said. “But I don’t know. Around here, we’ve seen a lot of weird things happen.”

Canterella said he was able to replace the arms, but the vandalism cost him several thousand dollars.

“If anybody out there that maybe might have done this is listening, we forgive you and I guess you’ll be met with a pretty gracious response,” Canterella said. “But it would be nice if you helped us fix the gate a little bit. And if you can’t afford it, there’s a lot of work to be done around here and we can have you make up for it that way.”

If you know who did this, Cantarella asks that you email him at rcantarella33@gmail.com.

