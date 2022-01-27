Denison D3 projects bringing in new businesses

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Denison has been underway on its designing downtown program for a few months and will be completing phase one by the end of the year.

But even though the project is still in the early phases, it’s not stopping outside businesses from moving in.

“It’s just the destination, it’s starting to be a destination a place to go and spend the day,” The Quilt Asylum owner Karen Riley said.

Phase one of Denison’s multi phase project to re-establish its historic downtown is scheduled to be complete by the end of 2022.

The city is having it’s 150th birthday this year, and with the new upgrades it’ll be getting with the water, sewer, and infrastructure, the city is hoping to create new memories.

“The idea that when you invest in your downtown you invest in the infrastructure to provide a nice place to do business, people pay attention to that and that’s where they wanna be and that’s where people want to congregate,” PIO for the City of Denison Aaron Werner said.

One Van Alystne business is doing just that, The Quilt Asylum has been in business for 20 years, and because of the growth that Denison is and will be providing, is the reason why Karen Riley wanted to bring it here.

“When we started looking for a better place to grow our business we looked to Denison,” Riley said.

The city wants to make downtown a more people friendly atmosphere with expansion to the sidewalks and more outside dining and wine patios for the community to enjoy.

“Instead of being a car focused downtown it’ll be a people focused downtown.” Werner

Other businesses south of Grayson County have also shown interest in Denison and plans to bring in newer restaurants and stores to the area as well.

The Quilt Asylum is hoping to open its new doors beginning in March.

“We are just so excited about it there’s no downside to this we are just see it as a phenomenal opportunity for us,” Riley said.

