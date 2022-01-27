Fabulous Weekend, Ground Hog Day (Wednesday) Arctic Blast

Winds will tend to pick up overnight as high pressure builds in from the north. It will be seasonably cold with lows near 30, but fairly gusty north winds of 15 to 20 mph, so bundle up!

Futurecast shows high pressure sliding off to our south over the next couple of days, allowing for a mild southwesterly wind by Saturday, and highs in the 60s both Saturday and Sunday.

Now, we turn to next Tuesday as bitterly cold air builds over northern Canada. This pushes an arctic front through Texoma on Ground Hog Day. Rain and possibly some non-severe storms are expected as the front pushed through. Behind the front, winds will crank up to as high as 40 mph out of the north and wind chills may drop below zero by Thursday morning.

It will remain very cold Thursday and Friday of next week, high temperatures may not break freezing either day.

Here’s the seven day:

Friday: Sunny and breezy

Saturday: Sunny, breezy

Sunday: Sunny and mild

Monday: Mostly cloudy, windy

Tuesday: 20%

Wednesday: 60% rain, very windy and much colder

Thursday: 20% snow, windy and frigid

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.