Local police target fraudulent paper license plates

By Rebecca Baez
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 9:51 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - All around Texas police are cracking down on drivers with fraudulent paper tag plates.

“You’ll run a tag and it doesn’t come back to right vehicle or doesn’t come back to anything and officers will investigate further and discover the tag is fictitious,” said Sergeant Brett Mullen of the Sherman Police Department.

Temporary tags which are intended for cars that are recently purchased or for loaner cars, are now being manufactured by the wrong crowd.

Mullen says drivers do it for many reasons such as avoiding tolls, registration and inspection costs and helps those involved in criminal activity avoid detection.

Having a fake paper tag on the car you’re driving is a crime and there are some harsh penalties.

“Depending on your involvement in this and how deep you are into it and making these things and producing these fake tags you could be charged with forgery of a government record which carries a third degree felony penalty,” said Mullen.

In a statement by the Texas Department of Public Safety, they say they are aware of the growing problem of fraudulent temporary tags and are working on a statewide level to take down the fake paper tag industry. They say they have already started training troopers on how to identify fake tags and what to do once they’re spotted.

