New restaurant, retail shops coming to Ardmore

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Ardmore is growing again-the city has several new retail and restaurants on the way.

Right now a building sits empty on Market Street, but soon it will be home to a Qdoba Mexican restaurant, a Jersey Mikes sub shop and a Sport Clips barber shop.

City Manager Kevin Boatright said there’s a lot of people involved in the process, even before the business decides to move to Ardmore.

“Once that happens, a lot of times then they will meet with our development services staff and talk about ‘how does your permit process work,’ and ‘once we need to call you for inspections- whether it’s for electrical or plumbing-how fast are you going to be there,’” Boatright said. “Because as they are in business to make money, the quicker they can start recovering their investment.”

Boatright said it’s good for the community for the businesses to move in quickly.

“The big benefit to the Ardmoreites here and to those that live in our community, is that it gives more options for retail opportunities for them to shop here,” Boatright said. “They don’t have to go to another community or drive south or drive north to go get the products or services they need.”

New business also helps the city with the sales tax. Boatright said since the state of Oklahoma doesn’t have property tax, cities like Ardmore get nearly all of their funding from sales taxes.

“That is vitally important that we have businesses in town that hopefully meet the needs of your community and at the same time generate sales tax,” Boatright said. “And that’s so you can provide just the basic services for your community.”

Boatright said the new businesses on Market Street will open up next month.

