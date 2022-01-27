Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

New restaurant, retail shops coming to Ardmore

By Caroline Cluiss
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 7:03 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Ardmore is growing again-the city has several new retail and restaurants on the way.

Right now a building sits empty on Market Street, but soon it will be home to a Qdoba Mexican restaurant, a Jersey Mikes sub shop and a Sport Clips barber shop.

City Manager Kevin Boatright said there’s a lot of people involved in the process, even before the business decides to move to Ardmore.

“Once that happens, a lot of times then they will meet with our development services staff and talk about ‘how does your permit process work,’ and ‘once we need to call you for inspections- whether it’s for electrical or plumbing-how fast are you going to be there,’” Boatright said. “Because as they are in business to make money, the quicker they can start recovering their investment.”

Boatright said it’s good for the community for the businesses to move in quickly.

“The big benefit to the Ardmoreites here and to those that live in our community, is that it gives more options for retail opportunities for them to shop here,” Boatright said. “They don’t have to go to another community or drive south or drive north to go get the products or services they need.”

New business also helps the city with the sales tax. Boatright said since the state of Oklahoma doesn’t have property tax, cities like Ardmore get nearly all of their funding from sales taxes.

“That is vitally important that we have businesses in town that hopefully meet the needs of your community and at the same time generate sales tax,” Boatright said. “And that’s so you can provide just the basic services for your community.”

Boatright said the new businesses on Market Street will open up next month.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to police, it happened in the Pierces Grocery store parking lot at First St. and...
Suspect arrested in fatal Boswell shooting
A man arrested for multiple rapes in Carter County
Man arrested for multiple rapes in Carter County
Alejandro Trevino, 18, his brother, 17-year-old Christian Trevino, and 18-year-old Juan Eduardo...
3 charged in death of man accused of inappropriately touching child
Kevin Roberson was fatally shot in the side of the head early Saturday morning following a...
Boswell shooting victim’s family talks about their loss
When first responders are on the scene of a crash or at a fire, they’re already putting their...
Texoma Fire Department takes extra safety measures with new portable speed bump

Latest News

Ardmore is growing again-the city has several new retail and restaurants on the way.
New restaurants, retail coming to Ardmore
Residents voice concern about potential Sherman apartment complex.
Residents voice concern about potential Sherman apartment complex
Sherman police are hunting down the driver that hit one of their units Saturday night, and they...
Sherman police patrol unit swiped by vehicle on highway
Sherman police are hunting down the driver that hit one of their units Saturday night, and they...
Sherman Police swiped by vehicle on highway