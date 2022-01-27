Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Pizza Hut adds ‘Spicy Lover’s Pizza’ to its menu

Pizza Hut adds a spicy pizza to its menu for a limited time.
Pizza Hut adds a spicy pizza to its menu for a limited time.(Pizza Hut via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 9:02 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you’ve ever smothered your pizza with hot sauce to give it a kick, starting now you can grab a spicy pizza from Pizza Hut.

The company just added the “Spicy Lover’s Pizza” to their menu.

The pie is loaded with spicy marinara sauce, two types of pepperoni, red jalapeño peppers and a custom-made topping with herbs and crushed chili peppers.

You can get it in three different versions, double pepperoni, chicken and pineapple, and a veggie version topped with green bell peppers, onions and mushrooms.

A large order of the limited time pizza costs $13.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Roberson was fatally shot in the side of the head early Saturday morning following a...
Boswell shooting victim’s family talks about their loss
Denison is in the middle of a big step in a gateway renovation project. DDA says you may start...
Johns Manville Plant in remediation stage of demolition
Residents are urged to stay vigilant says Sergeant Brett Mullen of the Sherman Police...
Catalytic converter thefts increase around Texoma
Residents voice concern about potential Sherman apartment complex.
Residents voice concern about potential Sherman apartment complex
Ft. Worth Police are investigating the death of Maggie Leane Fleming, 23.
Body found off I-35 identified, death ruled homicide

Latest News

A letter to Russian president Vladimir Putin laid out concerns the U.S. and its allies have...
Russia sees little optimism in US response on Ukraine crisis
In “Maus,” comic artist Art Spiegelman tells the story of his Jewish parents’ lives in the...
Tennessee school board bans Pulitzer-winning Holocaust book ‘Maus’
The 12 oz. cans come in Mango Guava, Raspberry Lime and Pineapple Passionfruit.
Starbucks enters energy drink arena with new options to get you going
A bald eagle surprises a Pennsylvania family by crashing into their home. (Source: WFMZ via CNN...
Bald eagle crashes into house’s front window