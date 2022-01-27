Residents voice concern about potential Sherman apartment complex

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Several Sherman residents are concerned about a new apartment complex that could be coming to the city.

It would be located on North Luther Knox Drive right next to Dillingham Elementary.

Some home owners said the traffic in the area is already congested and apartments would only make matters worse.

“We don’t want something coming in to devalue our property,” said Debbie Hilz, who lives on East Pecan Grove Road next to Luther Knox Drive. “Apartment complexes can give people access to watching your house, knowing your routine, knowing when you come and go.”

Hilz says she used to live in an apartment in Houston and got her car broken into three times.

“That is probably my biggest worry about an apartment complex being near this subdivision,” Hilz said.

“It’s not that I’m against a certain class of people, you have lower income, sometimes crime, it’s a safety thing.”

Warren Box says the idea of an apartment complex and neighbors moving in and out after a few year lease is a big concern.

“I didn’t move here to live next to an apartment complex,” Box said. “You’ve got a nice neighborhood, school across the street over here which is just fine. I wouldn’t have moved here if I knew they were going to put an apartment complex over here.”

Box thinks the addition of an apartment complex could decrease the high property value he already has living across from a school and maybe even increase crime.

“I’ve dealt with this before. You put an apartment complex around houses and things change,” Box said.

Box said he doesn’t believe the area is best suited for apartments.

“I don’t think it’s fair is someone owns that for them to sell it and profit off it and make some money,” Box said. “But I think there could be other things that are more beneficial.”

Box is in favor of more housing in Sherman, just not in that location.

People were at Dillingham Elementary Wednesday night to learn more about the complex and the plan for the area.

