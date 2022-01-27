Sherman police patrol unit swiped by vehicle on highway

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman police are hunting down the driver that hit one of their units Saturday night, and they said it all could have ended a lot worse for them.

“Everyone is okay,” said Sergeant Brett Mullen, the Sherman Police Department’s public information officer. “Nobody was injured. The vehicles just clipped the patrol car and continued driving.”

An officer checked on a stalled vehicle off Highway 75 near Park Street when their patrol unit was hit.

“It’s one of the more dangerous things officers do when they are operating on the side of the highway because most officers are killed by vehicles,” said Mullen.

And the police said all of this could have been prevented if the driver had obeyed the Move Over or Slow Down Law.

The law requires drivers to move over a lane or slow down 20 miles per hour below the speed limit when they approach a vehicle on the side of the road, like a police car.

According to AAA, 42 percent of the people who don’t follow the law to move over or slow down don’t even realize that what they are doing is dangerous.

“That’s absurd,” said Daniel Armbruster, a AAA spokesperson. “This has to stop. We are continuing to see these types of incidents play out over and over, and they seem to be becoming more common.”

Armbruster saidTexas has had 263 people killed while outside a disabled vehicle from 2015 through 2019.

That’s the highest number in the nation.

“Drivers have to do better, and pay attention and make sure that when you see an emergency responder, a tow truck driver, or really anyone along the side of the road, you move over or you slow down,” said Armbruster. “You’re going to save a life doing that.”

Breaking this law costs up to 200 dollars in fines, but that number goes up to 2,000 dollars if someone gets hurt.

Sherman Police are still looking for the person that swiped them.

They said to call them at 903-892-7290 if you think you have any information.

