SOSU ready for baseball and softball season to begin

By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 9:51 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The bats and gloves are coming out in Durant as Southeastern prepares to begin baseball and softball season.

The Southeastern baseball team is working hard, getting ready for their season opener, which is coming up on February 4th. They are starting off with a big rivalry series with East Central on the road. The Storm is looking to take a step forward after going 17-22 last year. They believe they have the pieces in place to make that a reality.

“These student-athletes have been working hard in the classroom, on the field and in the weight room,” head coach Zach Crabtree said. “Hopefully we’ll get in our full 50 game season in. We didn’t get to the last two years, so we are looking forward to hopefully getting a full season in this year.”

The Southeastern softball team is just nine days away from their season opener, when they travel to Houston to compete in a tournament. Ron Faubion’s team is coming off a tremendous season, going 36-11 (17-3 at home). The Storm excited to get things going again.

“We’re looking to improve on that and if we do, surely we will make the regional this year,” head coach Ron Faubion said. “The pre-season poll came out and the first two weeks we are going to play seven people ranked in the top 25 in the nation.”

