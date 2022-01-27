Warmer Days Ahead, But....

A fast-moving upper low tracks along the Red River overnight and we’ll continue with a chance of rain, rain mixed with snow, or light snow. A light dusting is possible in northern counties with most of Texoma yards just brown, and travel problems are not expected anywhere in our region.

Thursday sees partial sunshine and not as cold, another cold front comes through dry Thursday evening this clears out the cloud cover. Friday should be sunny, breezy and cool. After another sub-freezing morning to begin the day Saturday, the weekend looks mild with sunny skies and a bit of gusty wind, but no precipitation.

Winds return to the south and begin to push in cloud cover by Tuesday and we’ll have some chance of rain with weak lifting in the region. The models are indicating an arctic front arriving on Ground Hog day (next Wednesday), but it’s a little early to be completely sold on that idea. However, since all of the long-range guidance is trending colder, I’m putting in a chilly rain for next Wednesday.

Here’s the seven day:

Thursday: Partly cloudy

Friday: Sunny and windy

Saturday: Sunny and mild

Sunday: Sunny and mild

Monday: Mostly cloudy, windy

Tuesday: 20% rain, very windy

Wednesday: 60% Rain, windy and much colder

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

