5 injured, 1 student killed in Valley View crash

VALLEY VIEW, Texas (KXII) - A Valley View student was killed in a crash on I-35 Frontage Rd. Thursday evening.

The Valley View Volunteer Fire Department said the crash happened close to Lone Oak Rd., and left five people injured, including one fatality.

The fire department confirmed the deceased victim was a student at Valley View ISD.

VVISD will have extra counselors and support available for students and staff.

