Cold Tonight, Sun-Filled Weekend Days

Look for another freeze tonight with mid to upper 20s throughout Texoma, thankfully, winds will be nearly calm. Futurecast shows a mild west-southwesterly wind for Saturday, and highs in the 60s both Saturday and Sunday. It will be a bit on the windy side Saturday with gusts in the 15 to 25 mph range, and these will ease to 10 to 15 mph for Sunday.

Brisk southerly winds bring low-level moisture into Texoma skies with increasing clouds Mon-Tue, but disappointingly small rain chances (again).

Now, we turn to Wednesday (Ground Hog Day) as bitterly cold air arrives in the form of a fast-moving arctic front. This frigid air will rocket southward, causing temperatures to fall 30 or 40 degrees in just a couple of hours! Rain along and behind the front Wednesday may change to sleet or snow before ending Thursday. Right now the overall pattern favors only low amounts of frozen precipitation but this will need to be watched closely. On the other hand, confidence is high in the arrival of the cold air.

It will remain very cold into next weekend, with high temperatures below freezing all day Thursday and barely above freezing Friday.

Here’s the seven day:

Saturday: Sunny, breezy

Sunday: Sunny and mild

Monday: Mostly cloudy, windy

Tuesday: 20%

Wednesday: 60% rain, possibly changing to sleet or snow late, very windy and much colder

Thursday: 30% snow, very windy and frigid

Friday: Sunny and very cold

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.