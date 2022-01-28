Texoma Local
Denison police searching for a man accused of theft

By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The Denison Police Department is searching for a man who they say took materials from a construction site.

Police said around 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday Jan. 19, 2022 a man was caught on surveillance taking a wood panel on West Day St.

If you have any information on the case you can contact the Denison Police Department at 903-465-2422.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

