Denison police searching for a man accused of theft
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The Denison Police Department is searching for a man who they say took materials from a construction site.
Police said around 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday Jan. 19, 2022 a man was caught on surveillance taking a wood panel on West Day St.
If you have any information on the case you can contact the Denison Police Department at 903-465-2422.
Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.