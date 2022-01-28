Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Elementary school principal charged after sexting undercover cop posing as a minor, police say

Derrick McLaughlin, a 41-year-old principal at Dawson Elementary School in Riverview, Florida,...
Derrick McLaughlin, a 41-year-old principal at Dawson Elementary School in Riverview, Florida, was arrested Jan. 27 and faces several charges.(Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An elementary school principal in Florida was arrested on multiple charges after police say he sent sexually explicit texts to undercover detectives who were posing as a minor.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said undercover detectives were portraying themselves as a 15-year-old boy in an online chat room from Jan. 19 to Jan. 27, trying to catch individuals attempting to exploit children.

Derrick McLaughlin, a 41-year-old principal at Dawson Elementary School in Riverview, Florida, initiated a text conversation on a social media app with the undercover detectives. Police said that McLaughlin attempted to entice the person he thought was a 15-year-old boy to engage in sex acts.

McLaughlin was arrested Jan. 27 and faces several charges related to the incident.

“It’s sickening that a trusted member of our community, a school principal, would take advantage of a child for his own self-gratification,” Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. “Thankfully, it was not a child, but one of our detectives, who was on the receiving end of his obscene messages. No child should be subjected to the disturbing behavior put on display by McLaughlin.”

Police said there is no indication that McLaughlin had additional victims, but the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrested two people for the murder of 23-year-old Maggie Fleming of Fort Worth, whose...
Two arrested for murder of Fort Worth woman found in Gainesville
Kevin Lynn Chambliss
Sam Rayburn ISD aide arrested for child porn
Residents voice concern about potential Sherman apartment complex.
Residents voice concern about potential Sherman apartment complex
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows Donald...
Oklahoma executes man for 2001 slayings of 2 hotel workers
A Valley View student was killed in a crash on I-35 Frontage Rd. Thursday evening.
5 injured, 1 student killed in Valley View crash

Latest News

Registered nurse Sara Nystrom, of Townshend, Vt., prepares to enter a patient's room in the...
Omicron drives US deaths higher than in fall’s delta wave
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice holds up his dog Babydog as he comes to the end of his State of...
Gov tells Bette Midler to kiss dog’s ‘hiney’ - and shows it
WV governor to critics: You can kiss my dog's hiney
A Grand Prairie man was sentenced to 45 years in prison for a home burglary back in August of...
Man sentenced to 45 years for home burglary in Sherman
A Port Authority bus that was on a bridge when it collapsed Friday Jan. 28, 2022, is visible in...
Pittsburgh bridge collapses, drops city bus into ravine