Fannin Co. Adopt a Cop is back

FANNIN COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Fannin County Adopt a Cop is back in business to raise money for the departments throughout the county.

That includes the sheriff’s office, Bonham Police, The Texas Rangers and Game Wardens.

A spokeswoman for Adopt a Cop said people can adopt an officer by purchasing a bucket for $25, $50, or $100, and a small proceed of that money will go towards the Adopt a Cop organization.

The rest of the money will go towards the buckets with gifts for officers.

The couple who used to run the adopt a cop program for Fannin County, William and Joyce Dykes, were indicted back in November of 2016 for stealing more than $15,000 from the program which was donated by the Trenton Bank.

Board president Howell hopes they can once again focus the program on caring about the officers.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.