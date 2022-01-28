Fannin Co. Adopt a Cop is back

Texoma Local
By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FANNIN COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Fannin County Adopt a Cop is back in business to raise money for the departments throughout the county.

That includes the sheriff’s office, Bonham Police, The Texas Rangers and Game Wardens.

A spokeswoman for Adopt a Cop said people can adopt an officer by purchasing a bucket for $25, $50, or $100, and a small proceed of that money will go towards the Adopt a Cop organization.

The rest of the money will go towards the buckets with gifts for officers.

The couple who used to run the adopt a cop program for Fannin County, William and Joyce Dykes, were indicted back in November of 2016 for stealing more than $15,000 from the program which was donated by the Trenton Bank.

Board president Howell hopes they can once again focus the program on caring about the officers.

