Former Ardmore City Schools employee files lawsuit against the district

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - In her over 5 years as the Lincoln elementary cafeteria manager Veronica Taylor says she noticed several instances of racial bias.

She says bringing those instances to her supervisors attention caused her to lose her job and led to her firing a federal lawsuit against the Ardmore city schools district.

In 2018 Taylor says she was called a racial slur by a coworker.

“I wrote it, I filed a grievance, nothing was done no response in terms of the grievance,” Taylor said.

According to superintendent Kim Holland the incident was investigated and the employee was dealt with.

“What we ended up doing was moving her off that campus because the person in question said it made her uncomfortable,” Holland said.

Taylor says this was just one of several incidents.

She says that white colleagues were getting more hours than black cafeteria managers and had an altercation with a bus driver which contributed to her needing some time off.

“I became too stressed and I had to take family medical leave and I was literally off for like 5 months in treatment,” Taylor said. “And upon my return I was sent home.”

Taylor says she was told that she could not return to work until she spoke to Holland.

When she did Holland informed her that she would be moved to a different school with a different job.

“Cooks position from a manager,” Taylor said. “A manager for 6 years to a cook.”

Holland says her pay was not decreased.

“There had been some conflict arise between her and others at that campus and we just felt like we’d give her a fresh start,” Holland said.

Taylor refused the transfer and Holland recommended her be terminated leading Taylor to file a lawsuit.

“You’re not going to denigrate my character and have the community think I’m something that I’m not,” Taylor said. “I’ve shown this community who I am and by speaking up I’m really showing them who I am.”

A jury trial is scheduled for August in Muskogee.

