Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Former Ardmore City Schools employee files lawsuit against the district

Former Ardmore City Schools employee files federal lawsuit against the district.
Former Ardmore City Schools employee files federal lawsuit against the district.(Kemper Ball)
By Kemper Ball
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 5:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - In her over 5 years as the Lincoln elementary cafeteria manager Veronica Taylor says she noticed several instances of racial bias.

She says bringing those instances to her supervisors attention caused her to lose her job and led to her firing a federal lawsuit against the Ardmore city schools district.

In 2018 Taylor says she was called a racial slur by a coworker.

“I wrote it, I filed a grievance, nothing was done no response in terms of the grievance,” Taylor said.

According to superintendent Kim Holland the incident was investigated and the employee was dealt with.

“What we ended up doing was moving her off that campus because the person in question said it made her uncomfortable,” Holland said.

Taylor says this was just one of several incidents.

She says that white colleagues were getting more hours than black cafeteria managers and had an altercation with a bus driver which contributed to her needing some time off.

“I became too stressed and I had to take family medical leave and I was literally off for like 5 months in treatment,” Taylor said. “And upon my return I was sent home.”

Taylor says she was told that she could not return to work until she spoke to Holland.

When she did Holland informed her that she would be moved to a different school with a different job.

“Cooks position from a manager,” Taylor said. “A manager for 6 years to a cook.”

Holland says her pay was not decreased.

“There had been some conflict arise between her and others at that campus and we just felt like we’d give her a fresh start,” Holland said.

Taylor refused the transfer and Holland recommended her be terminated leading Taylor to file a lawsuit.

“You’re not going to denigrate my character and have the community think I’m something that I’m not,” Taylor said. “I’ve shown this community who I am and by speaking up I’m really showing them who I am.”

A jury trial is scheduled for August in Muskogee.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrested two people for the murder of 23-year-old Maggie Fleming of Fort Worth, whose...
Two arrested for murder of Fort Worth woman found in Gainesville
Kevin Lynn Chambliss
Sam Rayburn ISD aide arrested for child porn
A Valley View student was killed in a crash on I-35 Frontage Rd. Thursday evening.
5 injured, 1 student killed in Valley View crash
Residents voice concern about potential Sherman apartment complex.
Residents voice concern about potential Sherman apartment complex
Texoma drivers voice their opinions on highway 75 road conditions
Denison drivers say US-75 road conditions bad and worsening

Latest News

A woman was shot Friday afternoon after Sherman Police said she broke a man’s hotel room window...
Woman shot after breaking into Sherman hotel room
If the court gives them the green light, they’ll have 90 days to get 178,000 signatures for...
Supreme Court reviewing 2 Oklahoma marijuana state questions
Fannin County Adopt a Cop is back in business to raise money for the departments throughout the...
Fannin Co. Adopt a Cop is back
Van Alstyne police are asking for help finding a truck involved in a hit-and-run with a...
Police search for driver, truck in connection to hit-and-run in Van Alstyne