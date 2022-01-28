Got Blood? Oklahoma Blood Institute enticing donors with a new donation program

DURANT, Okla., (KXII) - In efforts to give back to the community, Oklahoma Blood Institute Blood launched a new program that aims to save lives and local businesses.

On Thursday, OBI presented a check to the non-profit charity, RSVP Meals On Wheels, to help them continue their work.

Blood supply is at a critical low not just in Texoma but across the country and OBI hopes this initiative can change that.

“I’m so excited to help meals on wheels, this is a great service for our seniors,” said Michelle McGuire, Senior Account Manager at OBI.

McGuire says the program started in the fall. The institute sets a goal number for the amount of donors they want to see for a particular blood drive and then donates ten dollars for every blood donation that goes over their goal to another local nonprofit.

“Any additional money that anybody can give them, just goes that much further,” said McGuire.

They make their goal based on the history of last three drives, so they constantly have to grow their numbers to have a shot at making a contribution to the other groups.

“This check, this is amazing because it is going to keep us going,” said Sheila Risner, Executive director of RSVP Meals On Wheels.

For future blood drives, visit the OBI website.

