Man sentenced to 45 years for home burglary in Sherman

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Grand Prairie man was sentenced to 45 years in prison for a home burglary back in August of 2019 in Sherman.

57-year-old Douglas James Ward, was sentenced to 45 years in prison for burglary of a habitation.

The sentence resulted from an open plea with the Grayson Criminal County District Attorney’s Office.

The Honorable Judge Brian Gary of the 397th District Court heard evidence during the sentencing hearing before pronouncing the sentence.

Police said on August 14, 2019, a Sherman couple left their home to go have a meal with friends, and when they returned home later that afternoon, they discovered a strange car in their driveway and called police.

The couple were able to get a photograph of the license plate as the vehicle sped off, but it was too late, their home had been ransacked and some of their valuables were missing.

The Sherman Police Department investigated, and were able to identify Ward’s car with the photograph the couple had taken.

The investigation eventually led Sherman Police to a house Ward was staying at where they located some of the stolen property from the burglary, in addition to stolen property from other suspected home burglaries.

A railroad worker located other stolen property belonging to the couple that had been ditched near some railroad tracks in Gainesville and reported what he found to the Sherman Police.

Evidence presented at the sentencing hearing showed that Ward had an extensive criminal history including multiple convictions for home burglaries ranging from 1988 to 2007.

“This defendant is the most brazen burglar I have ever seen. He committed burglaries in the middle of the day and would walk right through the front door. He deserves every day of the 45-year sentence,” District Attorney Brett Smith said.

