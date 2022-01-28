Police search for driver, truck in connection to hit-and-run in Van Alstyne

Texoma Local
By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KXII) - Van Alstyne police are asking for help finding a truck involved in a hit-and-run with a pedestrian.

Officers said on Wednesday night around 10:30 p.m. a newer light colored Ford F-150 hit a pedestrian on the East U.S. 75 service road close to Sanford Circle and kept going.

They said the truck will have damage to its driver side and the driver door mirror will be missing.

Anyone will information is asked to contact the Van Alstyne Police Department at 903-482-5251.

